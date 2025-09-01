TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks
In a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates Ankara's continued support for Tehran.
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks
The meeting between President Erdogan and President Pezeshkian took place at the Meijiang Convention Center. / AA
September 1, 2025

Türkiye sees benefit in Iran's nuclear talks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in the meeting, reiterating Ankara's continued support to Tehran in this regard.

Monday’s meeting also focused on bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The cooperation between Ankara and Tehran in many areas, especially energy, serves mutual interests, the Turkish president noted during the meeting.

Erdogan and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the peace process in the South Caucasus, the directorate added.

Recommended

Erdogan, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the 25th Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), continues his contacts on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting between Erdogan and President Pezeshkian took place at the Meijiang Convention Center.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria