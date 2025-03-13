Columbia University has expelled or suspended some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestine protests last spring and temporarily revoked the diplomas of others who have since graduated, officials said.

The university said in a campus-wide email on Thursday that a judicial board brought a range of sanctions against students who occupied Hamilton Hall last spring to protest the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza.

Columbia did not provide a breakdown of how many students were expelled, were suspended or had their degrees revoked, but it said the outcomes were based on an "evaluation of the severity of behaviors."

The culmination of the months-long investigative process comes as the university is reeling from the arrest of Palestinian campus activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by federal immigration authorities last Saturday. President Donald Trump has said the arrest would be the "first of many" such detentions.

At the same time, the Trump administration has stripped the university of more than $400 million in federal funds over what it calls a failure to combat alleged antisemitism.

It also comes after the White House pressured the university when it gave it a list of names of people it seeks to deport.

Congressional Republicans have pointed specifically to a failure to discipline students involved in the Hamilton Hall seizure as proof of inaction by the university.

Crackdown

On April 30, 2024, a smaller group of students and their allies barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall with furniture and padlocks.

At the request of university leaders, hundreds of New York police stormed onto campus the following night, arresting dozens of people involved in both the occupation and the encampment.

At a court hearing in June, the Manhattan district attorney's office said it would not pursue criminal charges for 31 of the 46 people initially arrested on trespassing charges inside the administration building.