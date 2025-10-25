EUROPE
3 min read
Catherine Connolly wins Ireland's presidential election in landslide
Connolly’s victory marks Ireland’s first left-wing presidency on first preferences and a major rebuke to the ruling coalition.
Catherine Connolly wins Ireland's presidential election in landslide
Early counts placed her at 75 percent, while in Waterford she led with 59 percent. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly has been declared the winner of Ireland's presidential election, beating her centrist opponent by a huge margin in a contest marred by spoilt ballots.

Connolly, 68, a lawyer, lawmaker and outspoken critic of both the United States and European Union, won over 63 percent of the ballots, well ahead of centrist candidate Heather Humphreys, on 29.5 percent.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin congratulated Connolly for what he described as a “very comprehensive election victory,” confirming her as Ireland’s next president.

In a statement released by the government of Ireland, Martin praised Connolly’s “successful and impactful campaign,” saying she had earned a “clear mandate to represent the people of Ireland as Uachtaran na hEireann (President of Ireland) over the next seven years.”

“The people have made their choice, and I have no doubt Catherine Connolly will serve the country well,” he said.

Martin said he looks forward to working with the new president as Ireland continues to “play a significant role on the global stage,” particularly as the country prepares to host the EU Presidency in the second half of 2026.

“People are speaking with a very loud voice in support of those values today,” said Paul Murphy, a member of parliament from the Solidarity–People Before Profit alliance, who described Connolly’s expected win as “the biggest margin of any presidential candidate ever.”

RelatedTRT World - Connolly and Humphreys vie for Ireland’s presidency, unite on Palestine support

Outspoken support for Palestinian rights

Aoife McGowan, national coordinator of the Youth for Connolly campaign, said the 68-year-old lawmaker from Galway had inspired a new generation of voters. “Many students were excited to get out and talk about Catherine’s candidacy,” she told RTE. “She has a vision for a new and more progressive Ireland.”

RECOMMENDED

McGowan said Connolly’s outspoken support for Palestinian rights had played a “massive role” in mobilising young voters.

“Even people who weren’t politically active were drawn to her because she was one of the few Irish politicians who consistently stood up for Palestine,” she said.

A symbol of political renewal

Connolly’s campaign gained momentum amid growing frustration over the housing crisis, cost-of-living pressures, and political scandals that have eroded trust in mainstream parties. Backed by a coalition of left-wing movements, she positioned herself as a symbol of political renewal.

Her rival, former Cabinet Minister Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael, struggled to overcome voter anger toward the government. Humphreys was projected to top the poll only in her home constituency of Cavan–Monaghan, where she garnered 59 percent of votes.

Election officials also reported an unusually high number of spoilt ballots, estimated at more than 10 percent in some areas.

Connolly, a former clinical psychologist and barrister, will succeed Michael D. Higgins as Ireland’s 10th head of state, serving a seven-year term at Aras an Uachtarain (presidential office).

The official result of the election is expected to be announced later on Saturday evening.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders