Ireland is to elect a new president on Friday, bringing an end to the 14-year tenure of Michael D. Higgins and setting the stage for a contest that reflects both domestic frustrations and Ireland’s increasingly assertive role on the international stage.
The race has narrowed to two candidates – Catherine Connolly, an independent lawmaker backed by Sinn Fein and several smaller left-wing parties, and Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael nominee and a former Cabinet minister.
A third contender, Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin, dropped out earlier this month following controversy over unpaid rent, though his name will still appear on the ballot.
Though Ireland’s presidency is largely ceremonial, with the head of state acting as a unifying figure and moral representative at home and overseas, the post carries symbolic weight in shaping the country’s global image.
And both candidates are using that platform to signal Ireland’s firm stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire has now been in place.
Common ground on Palestine
While the candidates differ sharply on social and economic issues, their common stance on Palestine underscores how unified Irish political sentiment has become on the conflict. Indeed, Ireland’s support for Palestine has become a defining theme of the campaign.
The Occupied Territories Bill, first passed in 2019 and revived in 2025, seeks to ban the import of goods and services from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Though not yet enacted into law, the bill has become a powerful symbol of Ireland’s willingness to challenge Israeli policies through legal and economic measures, reflecting both strong public sentiment and the country’s assertive humanitarian diplomacy.
Connolly, the frontrunner, has pledged to pursue a stronger version of the law if elected.
“I have very strong opinions on the occupied territories bill, and I'll never shy away from expressing those opinions,” she said.
“The bill should have been enacted a long time ago. On goods and services. On top of that, we're trading with Israel through Europe, and that's an obscenity to be trading with a country that's committing a genocide.”
Her comments have resonated with younger and progressive voters. Ireland, which officially recognised the State of Palestine in May 2024, remains one of the most outspoken critics of Israeli policy in Europe.
Humphreys, meanwhile, has struck a similar tone.
She said she had “no doubt that what’s happening in Gaza is genocide,” and pledged to continue speaking out just as Higgins has done.
Ireland has consistently supported UN resolutions critical of Israeli military actions in Gaza and maintains one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian positions in Europe.
The contenders
Catherine Connolly, a former psychologist and long-time advocate for social equality, is campaigning on a platform of fairness, transparency and international solidarity.
Her allies portray her as a voice for change outside Ireland’s traditional party structure. The backing of Sinn Fein, the left-wing party advocating for a united Ireland and official opposition in the Irish parliament, has extended her reach among voters disillusioned with the ruling coalition.
Heather Humphreys, by contrast, presents herself as a steady hand and unifying figure. Backed by Fine Gael, a centre-right party that forms part of the country's coalition government, she emphasises continuity, national cohesion and Ireland’s stability on the world stage.
In recent debates, Humphreys has sought to remind voters of the ceremonial nature of the presidency, saying the role is about representing all of Ireland with dignity – not politicising the office.
She said her priority is to “listen to people, hear their stories and, where there is division, help build understanding and reconciliation.”
Shifting political ground
The tone of this year’s campaign reflects the transformation of Irish politics. Once dominated by two centrist parties that alternated in power, the landscape has become more fragmented and values-driven.
Issues once seen as peripheral – from housing and inequality to human rights and foreign policy – now shape how many Irish voters define their national identity.
Connolly’s rise captures that shift, connecting domestic struggles for fairness with Ireland’s moral diplomacy abroad, framing both as part of a broader push for justice.
Humphreys, meanwhile, represents the continuity and caution that still appeal to voters who prefer to keep the presidency above political currents.
The tension between these visions – moral activism versus institutional steadiness – has become the defining question of the 2025 campaign.
Turnout and the road ahead
Polls show Connolly leading comfortably with about 38 percent of the vote, compared with Humphreys’ 20 percent, though analysts say that turnout could tighten the race.
Voter engagement has lagged behind that of previous elections, and some analysts predict that a complacent electorate will narrow Connolly’s margin.
The Electoral Commission has launched a nationwide campaign to encourage participation, stressing the symbolic importance of the presidency as Ireland’s voice abroad.
Roughly one in five voters remains undecided.
If elected, Connolly would become Ireland’s first female head of state from outside the traditional party system and one of Europe’s most outspoken voices on global human rights.