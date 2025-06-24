WORLD
1 min read
Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories
Deputy PM says Ireland will be the first European country to formally ban trade with Israeli entities that operate in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories
FILE PHOTO: Irish PM Simon Harris says this is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland. / AP
June 24, 2025

In a boost for the Palestinian cause, Ireland is set to formally ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), becoming the first European country to do so, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

“This is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland in relation to this genocidal activity,” Simon Harris told reporters.

Harris said he hopes the “real benefit” of publishing this legislation will be that it may inspire other countries to do likewise.

Recommended

“Because it’s important that every country uses every lever at its disposal,” he added.

The bill will ban trade with the occupied territories by making any import from there an offence under the Customs Act.

RelatedTRT Global - Ireland to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories

Ireland’s Cabinet formally approved drafting legislation, the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025, in May to prohibit imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump