Israel has returned the bodies of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza as part of an ongoing exchange deal under a US-brokered ceasefire plan, a hospital told AFP on Friday.

The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis told AFP that "the bodies of 30 Palestinian prisoners were received from the Israeli side as part of the exchange deal".

Under the truce, Israel is to return 15 Palestinian remains for every deceased Israeli hostage returned by Hamas.

Friday's transfer brings the number returned to Gaza to 225.

The bodies were brought to Nasser hospital by the Red Cross, after being handed over by Israel, as has been the case in previous exchanges, the hospital said.

Related TRT World - Israeli forces kill 15-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied West Bank

As the exchanges continue, the ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile with Israel launching a wave of strikes on Gaza overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Palestinian civil defence agency in Gaza said the strikes killed more than 100 people, including dozens of children, in the worst night of bombing since the truce went into effect on October 10.

By Wednesday morning, Israel said it had begun "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire", and both US President Donald Trump and regional mediator Qatar said they expected it to hold.