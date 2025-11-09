Two people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, in the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, the health ministry said.

A ministry statement on Sunday said one person was killed in a strike targeting an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Khirbet Selm in Bint Jbeil.

The state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in the area.

Another person was killed in an attack on a car on the Houmine al-Fawqa–Hamila road in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of Nabatieh, the news agency said.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.