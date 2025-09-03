Belgium has announced sweeping measures targeting Israel over its genocide in Gaza, including sanctions, an expanded arms embargo, and a ban on importing goods and services produced in Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied territories.

The agreement, adopted by the restricted council of ministers, aims to increase pressure on Israel while addressing what officials described as "a humanitarian tragedy in Palestine."

Israel's far-right ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as Hamas' political and military leadership, will be declared persona non grata in Belgium. Their names will be added to the Schengen Information System (SIS).

Belgian authorities will also restrict consular services for nationals residing in illegal settlements and examine ways to deny Type D long-stay visas to Israelis living there.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office will also be tasked with prosecuting Belgian citizens implicated in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories.

The government moved to broaden the existing ban on arms exports and transit to Israel to cover all military goods and dual-use items, as well as to lobby the European Union for a full embargo.

A royal decree will also prohibit imports of goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements, echoing measures already taken by Ireland and Slovenia.

The government said it will reject requests for Israeli military overflights during the ongoing carnage and reduce dependence on Israeli defence equipment.