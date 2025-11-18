Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that his kingdom wanted to normalise relations with Israel through US President Donald Trump's so-called Abraham Accords, but first needed a "clear path" to Palestinian statehood.

"We want to be part of the Abraham Accords. But we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two-state solution," Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince said in the Oval Office alongside Trump on Tuesday.

"We're going to work on that, to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible," he added.

Pressed by Trump, who said that his guest had a "very good feeling" for the Abraham accords, the prince said: "We want peace for the Israelis. We want peace for the Palestinians."

"We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach that date."