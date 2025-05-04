Syria is set to sign a deal to import electricity from Türkiye through a 400-kilovolt transmission line between the two countries "soon", the Syrian state news agency has said.

Syria is also working on establishing a natural gas pipeline connecting the Turkish border town of Kilis and Syria's northern city of Aleppo, the news agency cited the country's energy minister Mohammed al Bashir as saying on Sunday.

"The pipeline will allow the supply of 6 million cubic meters of gas per day to power plants in Syria which will contribute in improving the country's energy situation," he added.

Praising Türkiye’s long-standing support for Syria, the Syrian minister highlighted recent Turkish efforts to provide electricity to northern Syria.

The minister said preparations are underway for a new transmission line between Türkiye’s Reyhanli and Syria’s Harem region, through which around 80 megawatts of electricity will be delivered to northern Syria once the tender process is completed.

Seeking foreign investment

Syria is seeking foreign investment across its energy sector, from exploration to mining, and welcomes Turkish companies to take part in the country’s post-war reconstruction, al Bashir also said on Saturday.

“Syria is open to investments in all segments of the energy sector,” he said.