US President Donald Trump is facing a backlash after posting an AI-generated video showing himself apparently dropping feces from a fighter jet onto protestors, amid nationwide demonstrations opposing his administration.

In the video on his Truth Social, Trump depicted himself wearing a crown while piloting a fighter jet labelled "KING TRUMP," and dropping brown sludge resembling feces onto crowds of protestors.

He posted the video on Saturday, the same day millions of Americans nationwide protested his administration under the banner of "No Kings."

The video sparked a widespread backlash online, with many calling it one of the most "pathetic" efforts yet to undermine criticism of the controversial president.

Critics expressed alarm at the video's apparent contempt for individuals exercising their right to protest, describing it as a blatant dismissal of democratic values, ironically reinforcing the very message of the demonstrations.

Trump previously expressed public doubt over whether his opponent have the right, as guaranteed under the US Constitution, to protest his presidency and its policies.

Related TRT World - Millions set to rally in 'No Kings Day' protests from Washington to San Francisco

Shock, disbelief

Many social media users condemned the video as juvenile, with some comparing Trump's behaviour to that of "a 12-year-old boy," while others questioned the appropriateness of such content from a head of state.

"Can't believe that's a president of a country," one user remarked.

Numerous posts called the AI-generated clip "childish" and "disgusting," suggesting it offered an unfiltered glimpse into Trump's real attitude toward the American public.