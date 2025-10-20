US President Donald Trump is facing a backlash after posting an AI-generated video showing himself apparently dropping feces from a fighter jet onto protestors, amid nationwide demonstrations opposing his administration.
In the video on his Truth Social, Trump depicted himself wearing a crown while piloting a fighter jet labelled "KING TRUMP," and dropping brown sludge resembling feces onto crowds of protestors.
He posted the video on Saturday, the same day millions of Americans nationwide protested his administration under the banner of "No Kings."
The video sparked a widespread backlash online, with many calling it one of the most "pathetic" efforts yet to undermine criticism of the controversial president.
Critics expressed alarm at the video's apparent contempt for individuals exercising their right to protest, describing it as a blatant dismissal of democratic values, ironically reinforcing the very message of the demonstrations.
Trump previously expressed public doubt over whether his opponent have the right, as guaranteed under the US Constitution, to protest his presidency and its policies.
Shock, disbelief
Many social media users condemned the video as juvenile, with some comparing Trump's behaviour to that of "a 12-year-old boy," while others questioned the appropriateness of such content from a head of state.
"Can't believe that's a president of a country," one user remarked.
Numerous posts called the AI-generated clip "childish" and "disgusting," suggesting it offered an unfiltered glimpse into Trump's real attitude toward the American public.
"It tells you everything you need to know about what he thinks about the people of America who are, in fact, America," one commenter wrote.
Another added: "Him taking a dump on the country is the most honest thing he's ever posted."
Just a 'satire'
Over the weekend, millions of Americans took to the streets in protest, with the "No Kings" march denouncing what they see as the president's authoritarian overreach.
Held on October 18, the protest marked the third major mass mobilisation since Trump's return to the White House.
According to organisers, nearly 7 million people participated across all 50 states – potentially making it the largest single-day demonstration against a sitting US president in modern history.
Numerous prominent Hollywood figures, including Jimmy Kimmel, Spike Lee, Robert De Niro, and Glenn Close joined the protests and voiced their concerns over Trump's leadership and the rise in authoritarian policies.
Trump has previously posted controversial material online, including an AI-generated video in August showing former President Barack Obama being handcuffed and put under arrest, and this May, an image of himself as pope, just weeks after the death of Pope Francis.
The speaker of the House of Representatives supported Trump over the latest video, saying that he was "using a satire point."
"You can argue he's probably the most effective person who has ever used social media. He's using satire to make a point. He's not calling for the murder of his political opponents," Mike Johnson told reporters.