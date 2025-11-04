WAR ON GAZA
US reportedly circulates draft UN resolution to set up ISF in genocide-hit Gaza
Draft resolution, designated "sensitive but unclassified," would give US and other participating countries broad mandate to govern Israel-besieged Gaza, Axios reports.
Destruction in Gaza's Tel al-Hawa neighborhood after Israel suspended genocide in the Palestinian territory. / AA
November 4, 2025

The US has circulated a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) calling for the creation of an international security force in Israel-besieged Gaza with a mandate lasting at least two years, the Axios news site reported.

According to a copy obtained by Axios, the draft resolution, which was designated "sensitive but unclassified," would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza.

A US official told Axios that the draft resolution will be the basis for negotiations over the coming days between Council members, with the goal of voting to establish it in the coming weeks and deploying the first troops to Gaza by January.

The official added that the International Security Force (ISF) will be an "enforcement force and not a peacekeeping force" which would involve troops from several participating countries and be established in consultation with the Gaza "Board of Peace."

According to the draft resolution, the ISF would be tasked with securing Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt, protecting civilians and humanitarian corridors and training a new Palestinian police force, with which it is to partner in its mission.

The draft also calls for the Board of Peace to remain in place at least through the end of 2027, according to Axios.

The ISF would also "stabilise the security environment in Gaza by ensuring the process of demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of rebuilding of military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, as well as the permanent decommissioning of weapons from non-state armed groups," the draft said.

It said the ISF will take on "additional tasks as may be necessary" in support of the Gaza agreement.

No system of tutelage, warns Türkiye

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that countries will decide on troop deployment depending on the wording of an expected UNSC resolution.

"What the countries we’ve spoken with have said is this: they will decide whether or not to send troops based on the content of the definition in the resolution expected from the UN Security Council," Fidan told a news conference after hosting a meeting on Gaza in Istanbul attended by foreign ministers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan and representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Noting that discussions and various efforts are ongoing, Fidan said a key issue emphasised by countries is the establishment of a force whose mandate and legitimacy are defined within the framework of a Council resolution.

He underlined that in the process of defining the force's mandate, first a general consensus must be reached on a draft, and then it must be approved by the UNSC without being vetoed by the council's permanent members, adding that Türkiye and partner countries are continuing their efforts at every stage of the process.

Gaza's future must be Palestinian-led and avoid any new system of tutelage, Türkiye and six Muslim countries who attended a meeting in Istanbul said on Monday.

Türkiye — which played a central role in forging the now shaky three-week-old ceasefire but breached repeatedly by US ally Israel — is pushing for Muslim nations to bring their influence to bear on the reconstruction of the genocide-hit Palestinian territory.

"Our principle is that Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security, the international community should support this in the best possible way — diplomatically, institutionally and economically," Fidan said after the talks.

"Nobody wants to see a new system of tutelage emerge," he told a news conference.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
