Palestinian detainees face “catastrophic” conditions in the Gilad camp of Israel’s Ofer military prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, a Palestinian commission said.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs, citing a lawyer, said on Sunday that around 100 to 120 detainees are living in harsh conditions across 12 rooms in the camp.

“The prison administration punishes detainees with solitary confinement, beatings, and electric shocks.”

The lawyer said that during a visit to the camp, she found prisoners shackled, blindfolded, and forced to walk with their heads bowed towards the ground.

She added that detainees suffer from severe shortages of clothing and hygiene supplies.

“Shirts and underwear are changed only once a week, while trousers are replaced only when torn, forcing many to wear the same pair for months.”

Deprived of food, hygiene

She said the prisoners shower with cold water outside their rooms, using washing-up liquid instead of shampoo, during brief morning and evening breaks that last no more than 20 minutes each.

Regarding food, the prisoners told the lawyer that meals usually consist only of bread and yoghurt, with tuna or sausages served once a week.