Washington DC — The White House has said that US military alerted the Trump administration about the Israeli attack on Qatar, claiming Doha was promptly informed of an "impending attack" that ultimately resulted in the assassination of five Hamas members, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and a Qatari security officer.

"This morning, the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday, reading from a statement.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," she added.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy [Steve] Witcoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack," Leavitt said.

Qatar says US alert came during attacks

Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the US, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.