Qatar’s prime minister rejected accusations that Doha finances Hamas, saying that his country will not pay for the destruction caused by Israeli attacks.

Speaking during a newsmaker interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum 2025 on Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar’s engagement with Hamas began more than a decade ago at Washington’s request to facilitate mediation and ceasefire channels.

“The starting of the relationship with Hamas… was started back more than 10 years… at the request of the United States,” he said. The group’s office in Doha, he added, “was used only for the communication and to facilitate ceasefire, facilitating aid to Gaza.”

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also a foreign minister, said claims that Qatar bankrolls Hamas are unfounded and ignore the multilayered oversight structure that governed aid transfers.

“Today, when they are claiming that this is the financing of Qatar to Hamas, it has no basis,” he said. “All our aid… went to Gaza, went to the people, and was under a very transparent process that the United States is fully aware about.”

He said successive Israeli governments and their security institutions approved and coordinated the delivery of aid to Gaza.

“Doha won't pay for destruction caused by Israel”