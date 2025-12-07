A Palestinian man was killed, and three others were wounded on Sunday evening after Israeli forces opened fire in two separate attacks near Qalqilya and Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that one man was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, by Israeli fire in the Azbat at-Tayyib area near Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Israeli soldiers detained the two injured men and forced the ambulance crew to leave, according to the statement.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that a 12-year-old boy was also wounded by Israeli army gunfire during an overnight raid in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin.