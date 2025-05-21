China has warned that the United States' proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence system would violate the principle of peaceful use of outer space and pose a threat to global strategic stability, according to the Beijing-based Global Times.

The response came after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a new missile defence plan, estimated to cost $175 billion, with a focus on building orbital interception capabilities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday that the system would "significantly enhance (US) combat capabilities in outer space."

"It carries clear offensive implications, violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space as enshrined in the (1967) Outer Space Treaty, and will heighten the risks of space militarisation and an arms race, undermining international security and arms control frameworks," Mao told reporters in Beijing.

She said the project threatens the global strategic balance and added: "We urge the US to abandon its development and deployment of a global missile defense system and take concrete steps to enhance strategic mutual trust among major powers and safeguard global strategic stability."

'Sovereign matter'

But Russia called Washington's plan a "sovereign matter" of the US.

"​​This is a sovereign matter for the United States," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"If the United States believes that there is a missile threat, then, of course, they develop missile defence systems. All countries that have the potential for this do so," Peskov expressed.