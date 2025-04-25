Each spring, Istanbul transforms into a living canvas of colour and history. Along the Istanbul Strait, a journey unfolds—rich not only in blooms, but in heritage, urban vision, and cultural revival From the purple mist of Judas trees to the soft blush of Japanese Sakura cherry blossoms in Baltalimani to the vibrant tulips in Emirgan Park, Istanbul’s spring flora tells the story of a city deeply rooted in history, tradition and blooming with purpose.

As part of the Tulip Festival , the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality unveiled the world’s largest tulip carpet in Sultanahmet Square—a 1,734 square-meter floral display made of 565,000 tulips arranged in the pattern of a traditional Turkish carpet.

Tulips: Back to Istanbul

Istanbul’s tulip renaissance began in 2005 under the leadership of the late Dr Kadir Topbas, then mayor of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. According to Ismail Gulal, former Head of R&D at the Parks and Gardens Department, the city redirected its entire budget to support Turkish horticulture.

“Kadir Bey made a critical decision. He redirected the department’s entire budget toward Turkish horticulture. At the time, tulips were no longer cultivated in Türkiye. We were importing bulbs from the Netherlands. So we began supporting local farmers in villages like Catalca and Silivri with purchase guarantees. By 2006, Istanbul had planted its first homegrown tulips,” he said.

First appearing in Seljuk art in the 12th century, tulips flourished in prominence, especially under Sultan Mehmed II and later during the “Tulip Period” (1718–1730) under Sultan Ahmed III—a time marked by peace, artistic refinement, and a tulip mania that swept across all levels of society.

Under Suleiman, however, the tulip began to blossom in gardens, mosques, tilework and textiles, becoming a favoured motif in everything from architecture and textiles to poetry and weaponry.

By the 18th century, under the poet-emperor Ahmed III (1703–30), tulips were no longer mere blooms. They had become symbols of refinement, openness, and Ottoman cosmopolitanism.

Despite its Anatolian roots, the tulip is now more closely associated with the Dutch horticultural industry. Nonetheless, Türkiye continues to celebrate the flower with renewed enthusiasm through annual festivals.

The Tulip Festival began in Emirgan Park and soon spread to Gulhane and Goztepe. Tulips appeared along boulevards, parks, and medians.

By 2019, Türkiye was producing 300,000 bulbs annually, positioning Istanbul as a global reference point for tulip cultivation. More than a beautification effort, tulips became a cultural symbol of refinement and national pride.

“This was more than a beautification project,” Gulal explains. “We saw tulips as a symbol of Turkish cultural refinement — just like the British or French with their gardens. This was a vision. And it gave birth to the concept of the 'Turkish Garden', which ultimately inspired today’s “Nation’s Gardens (millet bahcesi).””

The iconic Tulip Carpet in Sultanahmet Square reinforced this identity, linking tulips to the Turkish carpet.

Judas trees: A regal veil