AMERICAS
1 min read
Trump rules out US military strikes inside Venezuela
In recent weeks, Trump publicly said that his administration will carry out strikes against "drug-related targets" inside Venezuela.
Trump rules out US military strikes inside Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded against a "crazy war." / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2025

President Donald Trump has denied he was considering strikes inside Venezuela, even amid reports that the United States may expand what it calls its counter-drug campaign in the Caribbean.

When asked by reporters on Friday if media reports that he was considering strikes within Venezuela were true, Trump said, "No."

The United States has built up a large military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, with fighter jets, warships and thousands of troops.

That presence will significantly expand in the coming weeks with the arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group.

In recent weeks, Trump has publicly said that his administration will carry out strikes against “drug-related targets” inside Venezuela.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded against a "crazy war" as an escalating US military campaign sent tensions soaring.

Maduro's comment came after Trump said he had authorised covert action against the South American nation.

"Yes, peace, yes peace forever, peace forever. No crazy war, please!" Maduro said.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro to US: 'No crazy war, please!'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group