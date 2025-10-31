President Donald Trump has denied he was considering strikes inside Venezuela, even amid reports that the United States may expand what it calls its counter-drug campaign in the Caribbean.

When asked by reporters on Friday if media reports that he was considering strikes within Venezuela were true, Trump said, "No."

The United States has built up a large military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, with fighter jets, warships and thousands of troops.

That presence will significantly expand in the coming weeks with the arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group.

In recent weeks, Trump has publicly said that his administration will carry out strikes against “drug-related targets” inside Venezuela.