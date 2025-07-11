The US has long relied on unlawful unilateral sanctions as a foreign policy weapon – targeting governments, institutions, companies, and individuals it deems adversarial.

On Wednesday, Washington once again crossed a red line by turning its coercive power against the United Nations itself, sanctioning the UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement, accusing Albanese of “illegitimate and shameful efforts” to prompt International Criminal Court (ICC) action against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

But Albanese, a widely respected international lawyer, was doing exactly what her mandate requires: documenting violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and reporting them to the UN system.

The US sanctions came just days after she released a report titled From the Economy of Occupation to the Economy of Genocide, which detailed how dozens of corporations, including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Palantir, are enabling and also profiting from Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and genocide in Gaza by supplying surveillance systems, digital infrastructure, and weapons technology.

“The US government’s imposition of sanctions on Albanese, and Rubio’s malicious and libellous smears against her, are just the latest in the Trump administration’s lawless rampage,” Craig Mokhiber, a prominent Human Rights Lawyer and a former UN official, tells TRT World.

Mokhiber resigned from the UN in November 2024 in protest against the organisation’s failure to stop what he described as a “textbook case of genocide” in Gaza.

“In addition to the attacks on Albanese, we’ve seen the administration participate in genocide in Palestine, commit the crime of aggression in Iran, unlawfully sanction the ICC prosecutor and judges, violate the rights of countless migrants, and abduct and detain students merely for speaking out against genocide,” Mokhiber says.

Illegal under the UN Charter

Experts point out that these sanctions are not only politically retaliatory, they are also entirely unlawful under international law, as the US has no legal basis for imposing unilateral sanctions on a UN mandate holder.

In fact, doing so violates the UN Charter itself.

“These experts are mandated by the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly to investigate human rights violations and report their findings through the UN system,” says Munir Nuseibah, a human rights lawyer and law professor at the occupied East Jerusalem-based Al-Quds University.

“The sanctions imposed on Albanese, and previously on the ICC demonstrate that the US is actively opposing international law and the institutions of international justice,” Nuseibah tells TRT World.

According to Mokhiber, the sanctions are also in violation of the Genocide Convention , which obligates states to prevent genocide and facilitate accountability for it.

Albanese’s report documents how private companies are profiting from Israel’s genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

Punishing her for bringing those facts forward, Mokhiber argues, amounts to obstructing international obligations aimed at preventing and prosecuting genocide.

Additionally, under Article 41 of the UN Charter, only the Security Council is authorised to impose sanctions that are binding on member states.

When a single country enforces coercive measures outside this framework, it bypasses international legal mechanisms and undermines the principles of sovereignty and non-intervention.

As for mechanisms of accountability, there are limitations in enforcing international law on powerful states like the US.

“However, this doesn’t mean the special rapporteur will be silenced, nor will the court. The US cannot unilaterally reshape the international system,” says Nuseibah.

Nuseibah expects the UN Human Rights Council and potentially the General Assembly to take up the matter.