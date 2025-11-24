The number of Palestinians Israel killed in its genocide in Gaza could be significantly higher than previously thought, the weekly German newspaper ZEIT reported.

According to calculations by a research team at Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research based in the northeastern port city of Rostock, at least 100,000 people have apparently been killed in the genocidal war, which has lasted more than two years.

"We will never know the exact number of dead. We are only trying to estimate as accurately as possible what a realistic order of magnitude might be," said Irena Chen, co-leader of the project.

Based on calculations by the researchers, between 99,997 and 125,915 people died or were killed in the carnage in besieged Gaza during the first two years of the genocide. The researchers' median estimate is 112,069 people.

The Max Planck scientists compiled data from various sources and performed a statistical projection. In addition to data from the Gaza-based Ministry of Health, they also incorporated an independent household survey and death reports from social media.

Until now, the only official source for the number of deaths was the Health Ministry of Gaza, which reported 67,173 deaths in the first two years of the genocidal war.

However, there is no evidence of statistical manipulation, according to ZEIT.

No manipulation

On the contrary, various research teams have previously determined that the Ministry of Health tends to be conservative in its counting. It is now well-documented that more people died in the carnage than the official figures indicate. Different studies consistently arrive at a high number of unreported deaths.

The Ministry of Health only counts confirmed deaths, for example, those with a death certificate from a hospital. Since many hospitals had to cease normal operations during the genocide, the ministry now also uses death notifications from relatives; a panel then verifies the information. Victims buried under the rubble of bombed-out buildings, for instance, are often not recorded.