The US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), described by the UN as a “death trap” and an “abomination,” has declared the end of its so-called mission in Gaza, nine months after its establishment.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced the successful completion of its emergency mission in Gaza after delivering more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians living in Gaza," the controversial organisation said in a statement on Monday.

According to the UN Office for Human Rights, between May 27 and August 13, at least 1,760 Palestinians were killed while trying to access aid, 994 near GHF sites and 766 along supply convoy routes.

More starving Palestinians ravaged by the Israel-created famine were killed in Gaza from August 13 onwards until the October 10 truce.

GHF Executive Director John Acree said the group was "winding down our operations as we have succeeded in our mission of showing there’s a better way to deliver aid to Gazans."

However, UN special rapporteurs and several aid groups said in August that the GHF's operations and the violence inflicted on Palestinians at its aid sites are "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity.”

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and more than 170 humanitarian groups, including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Doctors Without Borders, signed a joint statement calling for the immediate closure of GHF and the return to UN-led coordination mechanisms in August.

Weaponisation of aid

Acree said the GHF's model was being adopted and expanded by the Civil Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) and other international organisations following weeks of talks.