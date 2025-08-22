WAR ON GAZA
4 min read
New whistleblower says Israeli army and US mercenaries killed Palestinians at GHF sites
CBS News aires interview of new whistleblower, identified as "Mike," who was hired by American subcontractor to drive aid trucks but ended up working inside Gaza at GHF sites. Here is his testimony.
New whistleblower says Israeli army and US mercenaries killed Palestinians at GHF sites
An eyewitness told CBS News that American subcontractors at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites shot at Palestinians [CBS News] / User Upload
Ahmed AlmallahiAhmed Almallahi
August 22, 2025

A new witness has come forward, providing further details on the mass killings of Palestinians who have been queuing for food aid at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution sites, where over 1,000 starving Palestinians have been shot dead while seeking aid.

The foundation, established with US and Israeli support to supersede the UN as the primary aid distributor in the besieged enclave, has faced increasing scrutiny since commencing its operations in May.

On Friday, US broadcaster CBS News aired the interview with a new whistleblower, identified only as "Mike," who was hired by an American subcontractor to drive aid trucks but ended up working inside Gaza at the GHF sites, where he secretly recorded videos of gunfire and said it was clear civilians were being targeted.

"It took me two or three days to realise that they were actually shooting at people," he told CBS News.

"They weren't shooting at combatants. It's indiscriminate."

He said both Israeli soldiers and American contractors fired from positions at the sites.

Mike described gruesome scenes, including being ordered to clean human remains near a food site after days of shootings.

"I was tasked with cleaning up the remains of animals and some humans… just put it in the back of a truck, which took everything away," he said.

He added that some American security contractors boasted about killings.

"They would often brag about how many people they've killed, or how many birds they'd shot… anything that was living," he said.

Death traps

CBS News verified his presence in Gaza with phone metadata and work records.

The witness said shootings occurred almost daily during his several weeks at GHF sites.

He added he has "never seen a crowd of people behave with such intensity and such desperation."

Asked why he was sharing his experience, he said, "It just wouldn't sit right with me if I didn't say something. These atrocities don't have to happen."

In response, the GHF rejected the allegations as "categorically false and utterly baseless."

The group said no civilians had been killed at or near its sites and criticised CBS News for refusing to share more details about the source.

The Israeli military denied deliberately targeting civilians but said it is investigating reports of harm.

The allegations echo those of another US whistleblower, retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Aguilar, who worked for a GHF subcontractor.

Recommended

Aguilar described the aid points as "designed death traps," saying Israeli commanders directed deadly force against desperate civilians.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this month, Aguilar recounted seeing a starving boy named Amir shot dead after collecting aid.

"He wasn't ISIS, he wasn’t a combatant. He was barefoot, starving, holding a small bag of rice, some lentils, a half bag of flour," Aguilar said.

Aguilar said that contractors were told explicitly: "Our client is the IDF."

He said every GHF distribution triggered mass casualties at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.

"Every single time, there's an influx of wounded and dead. It’s grotesque," he said.

The Trump administration nevertheless approved $30 million for GHF in June, with the State Department calling its work “absolutely incredible.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli army killed starving Gaza child post-aid collection at GHF 'death trap' — US whistleblower

First Middle East famine

The new revelation comes as the United Nations has officially declared famine in Gaza, the first such declaration in the Middle East.

A UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released on Friday said more than half a million Palestinians are trapped in famine, marked by starvation, destitution and preventable deaths.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described it as "a man-made disaster, a moral indictment – and a failure of humanity itself," stressing that Israel, as the occupying power, has "unequivocal obligations under international law" to provide food and medicine.

UN agencies warned that famine conditions, already widespread in Gaza City, are expected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in the coming weeks.

By the end of September, more than 640,000 people are projected to face "catastrophic" hunger, with over a million more in emergency conditions.

Malnutrition among children is accelerating at what UN agencies called "a catastrophic pace."

In July alone, more than 12,000 children were identified as acutely malnourished – the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

Despite limited increases in food and aid shipments since July, UN officials say they remain vastly insufficient compared to need, with 98 percent of Gaza's cropland destroyed or inaccessible.


SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza