Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is working with the United States to identify countries that could “offer Palestinians a better future,” as he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"Israel is working with the US to find countries that will give Palestinians a better future," Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the meeting on Monday.

The Israeli leader added that peace could be achieved with Palestinians who do not seek Israel’s destruction, but stressed that "the sovereign power of security always remains in our hands."

Asked whether a two-state solution remains possible, Trump replied: "I don’t know," and directed the question to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly voiced opposition to Palestinian statehood.

"Some people are asking us to give the Palestinians a state," Netanyahu said.

"But that would be a platform for our destruction."

Netanyahu also claimed that after October 7, Hamas effectively had a state in Israel, but "they destroyed it."

Trump said he believed Hamas was willing to agree to a ceasefire.

"They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," he said.

Netanyahu also handed Trump a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"You deserve it," he told the US president.