ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Pakistan says Islamabad court attack command was based in Afghanistan, arrests terrorist suspects
Four TTP-linked individuals were taken into custody following a deadly Islamabad bombing amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan says Islamabad court attack command was based in Afghanistan, arrests terrorist suspects
Twelve people were killed and 37 wounded in the court attack. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Pakistan said on Friday it had arrested four members of a cell over this week's suicide bombing in Islamabad, which the government said was led from Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s attack outside court buildings was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organisation that conducts lethal attacks from Afghan soil. The organisation is aligned with but separate from the Afghan Taliban.

Those arrested in connection with the bombing, which killed 12 people and wounded 37, were linked to the TTP, according to Islamabad.

"The network was handled and guided at every step by the... high command based in Afghanistan," a government statement said, adding that the cell's alleged commander and three other members were in custody.

"Investigations are continuing, and more revelations and arrests are expected," it said, identifying the bomber as Usman alias Qari, a resident of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

The government did not detail where the arrests were made.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistani forces kill all five TTP terrorists behind military college attack: official
RECOMMENDED

Worsening ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the Senate on Thursday that the bomber was Afghan.

The accusations come amid a sharp deterioration in ties between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan blaming Afghanistan-based terrorists — particularly the TTP — for a surge in attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Kabul denies the charge.

Relations hit a low last month after recent attacks prompted the worst cross-border clashes in years, killing more than 70 people, including dozens of Afghan civilians, according to the United Nations.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations