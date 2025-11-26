MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Pakistan, Iranian officials discuss fighting terrorism and boosting security
Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and head of Iran's national security, Ardashir Larijani, agreed to deepen their partnership and jointly address border security and regional threats during strategic discussions.
Pakistan, Iranian officials discuss fighting terrorism and boosting security
Pakistan and Iran agreed to address regional threats together. [File photo] / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Top Pakistani and Iranian security officials on Wednesday discussed collaboration to combat terrorism and agreed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, met with Iran’s visiting Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ardashir Larijani, at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

They discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security issues, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The two sides discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region, and Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the regional geopolitical situation.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's president arrives in Pakistan on his first official visit

Partnership in regional challenges

RECOMMENDED

Iran and Pakistan share over 900 km of border in the Pakistani province of Balochistan and the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Larijani acknowledged Pakistan's vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.

On Tuesday, Larijani also met with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top diplomat Ishaq Dar.

He thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during Iran's 12-day war against Israel earlier this year.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Iran sign free trade agreement, call for Gaza truce
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance