WORLD
2 min read
Iran's president arrives in Pakistan on his first official visit
Iran and Pakistan are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting economic ties, and enhancing regional cooperation.
Iran's president arrives in Pakistan on his first official visit
Iranian President Pezeshkian lands in Lahore. / Reuters
August 2, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit, his first since assuming office.

Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-level delegation, landed in Lahore on Saturday, the provincial capital of the eastern Punjab province, where he was received by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In Lahore, the Iranian president will visit the mausoleum of Pakistan’s national poet, Allama Iqbal, before proceeding to the capital, Islamabad.

In the federal capital, Pezeshkian will meet his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Tehran in May, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Nuclear programme

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting economic ties, and enhancing regional cooperation.

Recommended

Pezeshkian’s visit comes in the backdrop of recent diplomatic engagement between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During their meeting last month in Washington, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday reaffirmed Islamabad’s willingness to contribute positively towards easing tensions between Iran and the US, which have risen in recent weeks due to the Iranian nuclear programme.

In June, Israel attacked Iran, saying its nuclear programme was an existential threat.

The US also bombed three Iranian nuclear sites but later announced a ceasefire, ending the 12-day war.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps