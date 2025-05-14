In one of the most consequential weeks in recent memory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emerged as a central actor in a flurry of diplomatic and strategic developments spanning Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

From progress in talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, to the disbanding of the PKK terrorist organisation, Türkiye has demonstrated not only its regional influence but also its growing role as a global power broker.

Ukraine–Russia–US peace talks in Istanbul

The most closely watched development of the week is the announcement that senior representatives from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will meet in Istanbul to explore pathways to end the conflict in Ukraine.

While a ceasefire has not yet been declared, the decision to hold high-level negotiations in Türkiye underscores Ankara’s credibility as a neutral facilitator between East and West — a role it has cultivated since the early days of the war.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kiev, Ukraine's capital, that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara, where they will both await the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin. If the Russian president decides to attend the meeting, the US officials announced that President Trump might also travel to Istanbul to take part in the peace talks..

On the same day, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte arrived in Türkiye, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, scheduled to be held in Antalya from May 14 to 15.

Rutte’s visit centered on the Ukraine peace talks.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

PKK disbands after decades of terrorism

One of the most significant national security breakthroughs came on Monday with the announcement that the PKK terrorist organisation has officially disbanded and laid down its arms. This marks a historic turning point in Türkiye’s decades-long counterterrorism campaign.

The group’s collapse is widely attributed to Türkiye’s successful strategy combining military modernisation, expanded surveillance via domestically produced drones, and sustained economic and social investment in southeastern provinces.

The move was met with muted reactions from Western governments but hailed domestically as a major victory for peace and stability.

Related TRT Global - The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed

Syria back on the table — Trump signals sanctions relief

In another significant development on Tuesday, US President Trump announced that the US would lift all sanctions on Syria, following his talks with President Erdogan.