In a delightful and significant milestone, the Van cats at the Van Cat Research and Application Centre— part of Van Yuzuncu Yil University —have welcomed their first litters of 2025.

“We have started receiving the first kittens of the year,” Prof Abdullah Kaya, the centre’s director tells TRT World. “These births will occur in three phases throughout the year, and we anticipate additional kittens in the coming months.”

As part of ongoing efforts to preserve and protect this rare and culturally important breed, the centre plays a crucial role in securing the future of Van cats. Deeply embedded in the history and natural landscape of eastern Türkiye, these cats are now at the forefront of conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding their survival and maintaining their unique traits.

Conservation efforts

Since 1992, the Van Cat Research Centre has been dedicated to studying, breeding, and conserving the Van cat—a breed native to the Lake Van region in eastern Türkiye.

The centre’s mission extends beyond preserving the breed’s genetic purity; it also seeks to maintain the distinct physical and behavioural characteristics that set these cats apart. Its work has been crucial in countering the challenges the breed has faced, including habitat loss, crossbreeding with other domestic cats, and a reduction in the number of purebred Van cats.

This year’s first round of births—11 adult Van cats delivering 37 healthy kittens—marks the beginning of another year of meticulous breeding and conservation.

According to Prof Abdullah Kaya, the centre’s director, these births are just the start of a phased process. “We have started receiving the first kittens of the year. At present, 11 Van cats have given birth to 37 kittens. These births will occur in three phases throughout the year, and we anticipate additional kittens in the coming months.”

With its long history of breeding Van cats to maintain their original form, the centre focuses on producing kittens that closely resemble the authentic characteristics of the breed.

By year’s end, approximately 100 kittens are expected to be available for adoption. The health and well-being of each kitten remain top priorities, with staff ensuring that the young cats are well cared for and protected from disease and infection.

“We are ensuring that the kittens are raised in an optimal environment. Our team is highly skilled and works hard to prevent any loss of life,” Prof Kaya said. “We have a rigorous process in place to protect them from any potential health risks.”

Van Cat’s uniqueness

Van cats are unlike any other feline breed. Not only do they possess a striking physical appearance, but they also exhibit behaviours deeply rooted in their native environment.

Originating from the Lake Van region—home to one of the largest soda lakes in the world—Van cats have evolved traits that enable them to thrive in this distinctive landscape. Their large, muscular bodies are complemented by semi-longhaired coats that are both soft and waterproof, allowing them to adapt to the region’s cold winters and hot summers.

Their most striking feature is the “Van pattern”: predominantly white fur with coloured markings only on the head and tail. These markings are typically auburn but may also appear in cream or black. Their eyes are equally captivating—some Van cats have two different coloured eyes, one blue and one amber. The turquoise blue eyes, in particular, add to their regal and mysterious allure.

What truly sets Van cats apart, however, is their affinity for water. Unlike most cats, who typically avoid it, Van cats are enthusiastic swimmers. This unusual trait is believed to stem from their proximity to Lake Van, where cats may have learned to swim for relief from the summer heat or to hunt fish.