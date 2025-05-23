“The army can't meddle in politics. In today's world, no military of a civilised nation engages in politics,” a cabinet member and special adviser to Bangladesh’s Yunus has said on Friday.

The comments come on the heels of Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman reportedly saying on Wednesday that elections in Bangladesh should be held by December.

"By saying that the election has to be held by December, the military chief failed to maintain his jurisdictional correctness," Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, a special assistant to Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on Facebook.

"However, the military must be shown due respect and kept in confidence. Sudden or reckless actions regarding the military must not be taken,” he added.

He also said that Muhammad Yunus is "not going to step down… he needs to remain" in office as interim leader to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

The army chief’s statement holds a lot of significance in a country that has suffered from multiple military coups.

Bangladesh's political crisis has escalated this week, with rival parties protesting in the streets of the capital, Dhaka, with a string of competing demands.

Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who took over the interim government after a mass uprising last year, had reportedly threatened to quit if parties did not give him their backing.

Nahid Islam, leader of the National Citizen Party—made up of many of the students who spearheaded the uprising against Hasina—met with Yunus on Thursday evening, another top NCP leader, Ariful Islam Adeeb, said.

"They spoke about the current political situation," Adeeb said.

"The chief adviser said he is reconsidering whether he can continue his duties under the current circumstances."

But Nahid Islam—who had initially been part of Yunus's cabinet before resigning to form a political party—"urged him to remain in office," Adeeb said.

Shafiqur Rahman, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest religious party, has urged Yunus to call an all-party meeting to address the crisis, a party official said.