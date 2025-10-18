ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Thousands evacuate as tropical storm Fengshen nears Philippine coast
Authorities in the Philippines mandated the evacuation of high-risk areas ahead of tropical storm Fengshen, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Thousands evacuate as tropical storm Fengshen nears Philippine coast
Residents stay at tents set up at a makeshift evacuation centre in Manay, Davao Oriental, Philippines. / Reuters
October 18, 2025

Thousands of residents of the Philippines left their homes along the Pacific coast on Saturday as weather experts warned of coastal flooding ahead of tropical storm Fengshen's landfall.

The storm was forecast to hit Catanduanes, an impoverished island of 270,000 people, late Saturday with gusts of up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) an hour, the government weather service said.

A second landfall is expected on the main island of Luzon on Sunday morning.

Fengshen will bring heavy rainfall, along with a "minimal to moderate risk" of coastal flooding from 1-2 metre (3-6 foot) waves being pushed ashore by the disturbance, the government weather service said.

RelatedTRT World - Another 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

Nearly 17,000 residents of the eastern province of Albay, along with more than 9,000 in nearby Catanduanes island, moved to safer ground, local disaster officials said.

RECOMMENDED

The evacuations are a well-rehearsed routine in a region that is often the first major landmass struck by cyclones that form in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Catanduanes provincial government ordered local officials to "activate their respective evacuation plans" for residents of "high-risk areas" including the coast, low-lying communities and landslide-prone slopes, rescue official Gerry Rubio told AFP.

The Philippines is hit by around 20 storms and typhoons each year, which routinely strike areas where millions of people live in poverty.

RelatedTRT World - Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, triggering tsunami warning

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the planet warms due to human-driven climate change.

Fengshen comes as the country reels from a series of major earthquakes that killed at least 87 people over the past three weeks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints