Another 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines
Earlier, two deadly quakes affected over 66,000 families.
Aftermath of 7.4 magnitude quake in Southern Philippines. / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Another strong earthquake struck the southern Philippines late Saturday, just a day after two major tremors hit Davao Oriental.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the 6.2-magnitude quake occurred at 1432 GMT off the coast of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Davao City and nearby areas, sparking concern among residents still reeling from earlier quakes.

Authorities said they are assessing possible aftershocks and damage.

Meanwhile, more than 66,000 families were affected by two powerful earthquakes that struck the southern Philippines hours apart on Friday, according to officials and local media.

Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang said Saturday that around 100 houses were destroyed and about 500 others were partially damaged, ABS-CBN reported.

The Davao Oriental government in the country’s worst-hit region has declared a state of emergency.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, hundreds of people evacuated to safe areas after their homes were damaged.

At least eight people were reported killed.

A second strong quake, measuring 6.7 in magnitude, struck off the southern Mindanao region just hours after a 7.4-magnitude temblor hit the same area, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted and prompting coastal evacuations.

Authorities have yet to release a complete assessment of damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

More than 800 aftershocks were recorded as of Saturday, while another 5.8-magnitude quake jolted waters off Davao Oriental.

SOURCE:AA
