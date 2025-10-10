A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, with the local seismology office saying damage and aftershocks were expected.

Philippine seismology chief Teresito Bacolcol said on Friday his agency would issue a tsunami warning following the quake, which struck about 20 kilometres away from the town of Manay in the Mindanao region at 9:43 am.

Shortly after, the country's seismology office issued a tsunami warning.

One-metre waves are forecast on the country's Pacific coast over the next two hours it said, and coastal residents in these areas are "strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".