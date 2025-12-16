At least 14 Egyptians have died after an irregular migration boat sank near the port of the Greek island of Crete, the Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said it is following up on the sinking of an irregular migration boat that departed from one of Egypt’s neighbouring countries heading to Greece on December 7, 2025.

The boat was carrying 34 irregular migrants of different nationalities, including 14 Egyptian citizens who lost their lives, the ministry added.

The ministry said it communicates swiftly with Greek authorities to provide all possible assistance to those rescued from the boat, and to expedite the repatriation of the bodies of the Egyptian victims.

Related TRT World - Justice in sight: Greek coastguards charged over 2023 shipwreck killing hundreds of refugees

Suspending asylum applications