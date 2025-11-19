US President Donald Trump has said Saudi Arabia was being designated as a "major, non-NATO ally."

"We’re taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major, non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince on Tuesday evening.

The designation follows the signing of a strategic defence agreement between the two countries, which Saudi media described as a significant step that strengthens long-term defence cooperation and reflects the partners’ shared commitment to supporting peace, security and prosperity in the region.