Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the international community to "raise its voice" to prevent the plight of Palestinians from being forgotten, during a meeting with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas.

Speaking at La Moncloa Palace on Human Rights Day on Wednesday, Sanchez framed the occasion as deeply symbolic, noting the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and stressing that human dignity is "an unconditional, unique and non-negotiable value."



Sanchez also repeated Madrid's support for a two-state solution, describing it as "the only possible solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He stressed that the recent ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza must be real and not "fictitious", and insisted that attacks on civilians must end.

“The year 2025 has been terrible for the Palestinian people, with nine out of ten homes in Gaza now uninhabitable and thousands of lives and families destroyed,” Sanchez said as he stood alongside Abbas in Madrid.

Citing UN estimates of more than 50 million tonnes of rubble across the enclave, Sanchez said physical reconstruction would eventually be possible, but the greater challenge will be "how to rebuild hope" and ensure that peace is more than "a brief parenthesis between wars."