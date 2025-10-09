WORLD
2 min read
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Krasznahorkai was recognised with the prize for his "compelling and visionary" body of work.
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Krasznahorkai rose to prominence with his debut novel Satantango in 1985. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2025

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art," said the Norwegian committee responsible for Nobel Prize on Thursday.

Born in 1954 in the southeastern Hungarian town of Gyula, Krasznahorkai rose to prominence with his debut novel Satantango in 1985. The work, set in a rural landscape similar to his birthplace, became a literary sensation in Hungary.

Among his acclaimed works is Herscht 07769, described as a major contemporary novel for its stark portrayal of social unrest in a small town in Thuringia, Germany, set against the legacy of German composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach.

Krasznahorkai has also drawn inspiration from East Asia, producing lyrical works such as A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East (2003) and the celebrated Seiobo There Below (2008).

Last year, the prize in literature was awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for "her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life."

Recommended

The Nobel Prizes, established in accordance with the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel and first awarded in 1901, are seen as some of the world’s most prestigious honours.

They are presented annually in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace, with the economics prize later added in 1969 by Sweden’s central bank.

RelatedTRT World - Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistani troops on alert after deadly Afghanistan border clashes
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM