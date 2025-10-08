Washington, DC — Omar Yaghi was travelling from San Francisco and had landed in Frankfurt when his phone started buzzing. The call was from Sweden. He had just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

"You cannot prepare for a moment like that," the American scientist of Palestinian origin said shortly after. "The feeling is indescribable."

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognises Yaghi, 60, alongside Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University and Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne, for developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These are porous, sponge-like structures that can capture toxic gases, drive chemical reactions, and harvest water from desert air.

The Nobel committee likened the metal-organic frameworks to Hermione's handbag from Harry Potter or Mary Poppins' enchanted carpet bag — compact on the outside yet capable of holding astonishingly vast spaces within.

For Yaghi, the James and Neeltje Tretter Professor of Chemistry at UC Berkeley, the Nobel Prize represents more than scientific achievement, it's a validation of decades spent reimagining what's possible at the molecular level.

He grew up outside Amman, Jordan, the son of Palestinian refugees from the village of Al-Masmiyya in Gaza. His parents could barely read or write. His family lived in a single room, shared with livestock.

Water arrived in his neighbourhood for a few hours once every 14 days. If Yaghi didn't rise at dawn to open the taps, his family — and even their cow — would go without water.

Those early mornings, waiting for water that might not come, taught him something about scarcity. About what it means to need something as basic as water and not have it.

He left for the US at 15, learning English on the go. The path from that single room in Jordan to the pinnacle of scientific achievement wasn't straightforward, but it was illuminated by something Yaghi came to believe deeply: that science doesn't care where you come from.

"Science is a great equalising force in the world," he said in his first interview after the win.



It's a statement that takes on particular resonance given his background.

Yaghi started with almost nothing. No books in the house. No privilege. No running water most days. Parents who couldn't help with homework because they could barely read it themselves.

What he did have was curiosity that beautiful things could be built from understanding how molecules fit together. That intellectual problems were worth solving not just for their applications, but for their elegance.

"I set out to build beautiful things and solve intellectual problems," he told the Nobel Prize's Adam Smith.

"The deeper you dig, the more beautifully you find things are constructed."

Exile meets genius

That philosophy led him to invent an entirely new field.

Reticular chemistry deals with linking molecular building blocks into extended crystalline structures.