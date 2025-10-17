John Bolton, the national security hawk and former adviser to Donald Trump who has become one of the US president's biggest critics, has arrived at a federal courthouse to surrender on charges of mishandling classified information.

Bolton arrived on Friday morning at the courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland to surrender. He is expected to face an initial court appearance later in the day.

Bolton, who was indicted on Thursday, is the third of Trump's prominent critics to face prosecution in recent weeks, as the US president dispenses with decades-long norms designed to insulate federal law enforcement from political pressures.

The indictment alleges that Bolton shared sensitive information with two of his relatives for possible use in a book he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders.

"I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose (Trump's) abuse of power," Bolton said in a statement on Thursday.

Bolton's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Bolton did not unlawfully share or store any information.

Trump, a Republican who campaigned for the presidency on a vow of retribution after facing a slew of legal woes once his first term in the White House ended in 2021, has actively pursued his attorney general, Pam Bondi, to bring charges against his perceived adversaries.

That included pushing Bondi's Justice Department to bring charges against his perceived adversaries including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, even driving out a prosecutor he deemed to be moving too slowly in doing so.

'He's a bad guy'

The investigation of Bolton was opened in 2022, predating the Trump administration. Inside the Justice Department, the case is viewed as stronger than the prosecutions of Comey and James, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The indictment of Bolton charges him with eight counts of transmission of national defenxe information and 10 counts of retention of national defence information, all in violation of the Espionage Act.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but any sentence would be determined by a judge based on a range of factors.