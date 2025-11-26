Israel must immediately halt its attacks violating the Gaza ceasefire and fulfil its obligations, Türkiye's National Security Council has said.

Türkiye is ready to assume responsibilities in mechanisms that will ensure stability in Gaza and contribute to reconstruction efforts, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired the meeting of the council at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Under the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily. However, Israel is allowing no more than 200 aid trucks into Gaza per day.

Israel has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since October 10.