Israel must immediately stop violating Gaza truce: Türkiye
Türkiye also stated that Ankara will continue to provide support for peace, welfare, and security of all segments of the Syrian people.
Türkiye says Israel must immediately halt attacks violating Gaza truce. / AA
November 26, 2025

Israel must immediately halt its attacks violating the Gaza ceasefire and fulfil its obligations, Türkiye's National Security Council has said.

Türkiye is ready to assume responsibilities in mechanisms that will ensure stability in Gaza and contribute to reconstruction efforts, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired the meeting of the council at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Under the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily. However, Israel is allowing no more than 200 aid trucks into Gaza per day.

Israel has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since October 10.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,700 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Ankara will continue to provide support for peace, welfare, and security of all segments of the Syrian people, Türkiye's National Security Council stated.

The council also addressed the latest situation in the Russia-Ukraine war and reaffirmed Türkiye's continued efforts with its global partners to establish just and lasting peace.

