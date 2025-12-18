The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), which includes M23 rebels, has said it has begun withdrawing its forces from the border city of Uvira in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which it seized earlier this month.

The group said the move was intended as a "trust-building measure" to give the Doha peace process, mediated by Qatar, the best chance of success in delivering long-term solutions to the conflict.

The announcement came days after the United States called for the rebels to leave the city.

Bertrand Bisimwa, the alliance’s political leader, said in a post on X that the withdrawal would be completed on Thursday.

"Movement of AFC/M23 forces out of the city of Uvira is underway and will be complete by tomorrow. We call upon the civilian population to remain calm. We request the mediation and other partners to ensure that Uvira is protected from violence, retaliation and remilitarisation," Bisimwa said.

Uvira, a key commercial hub near the border with Burundi, had been serving as the temporary capital of South Kivu province.