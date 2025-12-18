The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), which includes M23 rebels, has said it has begun withdrawing its forces from the border city of Uvira in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which it seized earlier this month.
The group said the move was intended as a "trust-building measure" to give the Doha peace process, mediated by Qatar, the best chance of success in delivering long-term solutions to the conflict.
The announcement came days after the United States called for the rebels to leave the city.
Bertrand Bisimwa, the alliance’s political leader, said in a post on X that the withdrawal would be completed on Thursday.
"Movement of AFC/M23 forces out of the city of Uvira is underway and will be complete by tomorrow. We call upon the civilian population to remain calm. We request the mediation and other partners to ensure that Uvira is protected from violence, retaliation and remilitarisation," Bisimwa said.
Uvira, a key commercial hub near the border with Burundi, had been serving as the temporary capital of South Kivu province.
Recent clashes between the rebels and government forces triggered a major humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 200,000 people.
Human Rights Watch said on Monday that the humanitarian situation in and around Uvira remained dire.
Earlier on Wednesday, the rebel group announced a unilateral ceasefire to enable the return of displaced residents.
M23 has been at the centre of the conflict in the region.
The group, which the DRC, United Nations and many Western countries say is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, controls large areas of eastern DRC, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which were seized earlier this year. Kigali denies any involvement in the violence.