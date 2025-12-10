The M23 rebel group said that it's taken control of the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday afternoon, following a rapid offensive since the start of the month.

The announcement, made on X by M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, encouraged citizens to return to their homes. Uvira is an important port city on the northern tip of Lake Tanganyika and is directly across from Burundi's largest city, Bujumbura.

DRC authorities didn't immediately comment on whether M23 had taken the city.

M23's latest offensive comes despite a US-mediated peace agreement signed last week by the Congolese and Rwandan presidents in Washington, DC.

The accord didn't include the rebels, which are negotiating separately with DRC and agreed earlier this year to a ceasefire that both sides accuse the other of violating, but it obliges Rwanda to halt support for armed groups and work to end hostilities.

Residents of Uvira reported a chaotic night where Congolese army troops fled, and gunfire was reported throughout the city.

Major escalation