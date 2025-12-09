M23 rebels entered the key eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Uvira, AFP news agency reported, with thousands fleeing across the border into Burundi to escape the Rwanda-backed militia's latest advance.

According to military and security sources, the militia's fighters entered the strategic border town at the gates of Burundi from the north on Tuesday, after the United States and European powers urged the M23 to "immediately halt" its offensive and for Rwanda to pull its troops out of the eastern DRC.

As the M23 appeared set to seize the last major settlement in South Kivu province, it had yet to capture, scores of Congolese soldiers mingled among the civilians fleeing to Burundi, which has sent troops to help the DRC fight Rwanda, according to military sources.

The renewed violence undermined an agreement aiming to end the conflict brokered by US President Donald Trump, which Kinshasa and Kigali signed less than a week ago, on December 4.

Trump had boasted that the Rwanda-DRC conflict, which has raged on-and-off for years, was one of eight he has ended since returning to power in January.

With civilians seeking refuge from the M23's latest advance, a Burundian administrative source told AFP on condition of anonymity that he had recorded more than 8,000 daily arrivals over the past two days, and 30,000 arrivals in one week.

"These Congolese refugees have nothing, we've nothing to feed them or heal them with," the Burundian official said.

A source in the UN refugee agency confirmed the 30,000 figure.

The M23's latest offensive comes nearly a year after the group seized control of Goma and Bukavu, two key provincial capitals in the mineral-rich eastern DRC, which has been plagued by fighting for three decades.