WORLD
3 min read
Fighting flares in DRC hours after Trump-brokered peace deal
Analysts say US diplomacy paused an escalation of fighting in eastern DRC but failed to resolve core issues.
Fighting flares in DRC hours after Trump-brokered peace deal
File photo: DRC fighting flares within hours of peace deal ceremony. / AP
December 5, 2025

Fighting has raged in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a day after US President Donald Trump hosted DRC and Rwandan leaders in Washington to sign new deals aimed at ending years of conflict in a region rich in minerals.

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame on Thursday reaffirmed commitments to a US-brokered deal reached in June to stabilise the vast country and open the way for more Western mining investment.

"We're settling a war that's been going on for decades," said Trump, whose administration has intervened in a string of conflicts around the world.

On the ground, however, fierce fighting continued on Friday, with the warring sides blaming one another.

Resolving core issues

The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebel group, which seized the two largest cities in eastern DRC earlier this year and is not bound by the Washington agreement, said forces loyal to the government were conducting widespread attacks.

The group said in a statement that 23 people were killed and several others wounded in bombardments that targeted towns in South Kivu province in eastern DRC.

A DRC army spokesperson said clashes were ongoing and Rwandan forces were bombing.

Analysts say US diplomacy paused an escalation of fighting in eastern DRC but failed to resolve core issues, with neither DRC nor Rwanda fulfilling pledges made in the June agreement.

Videos shared online showed dozens of displaced families fleeing on foot with their belongings and livestock near the town of Luvungi in South Kivu province in eastern DRC.

RECOMMENDED

"Numerous homes have been destroyed, and women as well as children have tragically lost their lives," wrote Lawrence Kanyuka, the spokesperson for AFC/M23.

Displacement

Forces loyal to the DRC government "continued their relentless attacks on densely populated areas of North Kivu and South Kivu, using fighter jets, drones, and heavy artillery," he wrote on X.

A DRC army spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that clashes were taking place along the Kaziba, Katogota, and Rurambo axis in South Kivu province.

"There is population displacement in Luvungi due to the Rwandan Defence Force bombardment. They are bombing blindly," he said.

Rwanda's army and government spokespersons were not immediately available for comment.

A senior AFC/M23 official told Reuters that rebel forces had retaken the town of Luberika and shot down a DRC army drone.

He requested anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"The war continues on the ground and has no connection with the signing of the agreement that took place yesterday in Washington," he said.

RelatedTRT World - DRC and Rwanda ink Trump-brokered peace deal as US seeks unhindered access to key Congo minerals
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow