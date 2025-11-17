Europe is not ready to deal effectively with a Russian drone attack and must integrate Ukraine's "battle-tested" capabilities to better protect itself, EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Monday.

The 27-nation bloc is scrambling to plug its drone defences after NATO jets shot down Russian drones over Poland in September.

"Why did it take us more than two years and the trigger of the Russian provocation with drones against Poland, and also against Baltic States and Romania, to understand that we are not ready to detect Russian drones and to destroy them with cost-effective means?" Kubilius said in a speech in Vilnius.

"The Russians are learning. Are we?".

‘Historical mistake’