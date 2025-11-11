With US President Donald Trump skipping the UN's climate summit in the Amazon, California Governor Gavin Newsom has grabbed the spotlight at COP30 and took a swipe at the fossil fuel agenda of his political nemesis.

The Democrat, seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, slammed Trump for leaving the Paris climate accord and for "doubling down on stupid" through his pro-oil stance.

Newsom said a Democratic administration would rejoin the Paris Agreement "without hesitation."

"It's a moral commitment, it's an economic imperative, it's both -- and it's an abomination that he has twice, not once, pulled away from the accords," Newsom said on Tuesday in Belem, the Brazilian Amazon city hosting the COP30 climate summit.

Newsom appeared alongside Helder Barbalho, the governor of Para state, of which Belem is the capital, at an event on the city's docks.

He touted California's green credentials, noting that the state now gets two-thirds of its electricity from renewable sources.

It was the first stop for the leader of the world's fourth largest economy, with a signing ceremony with the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg, and a press conference with the Brazilian's summit leadership among events to follow.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord upon returning to office in January and has sneered at the idea of human-caused planetary warming, calling it a "con job".

But Champa Patel, executive director for governments and policy at Climate Group, which runs the Under2 Coalition of global states and regions, said US states could still pursue the climate blueprints left by former president Joe Biden's administration, even if they are not part of the meeting's negotiations.

"The states have that roadmap, they can still follow it and keep to the spirit of Paris," Patel told AFP, adding it was important to signal solidarity.

"Even if national governments backslide, or if they undermine their own commitments, subnational governments, cities, states, and regions are really at the vanguard of implementation."