China on Thursday formally separated its southern island province of Hainan from the mainland customs system, transforming it into a vast duty-free zone as part of an ambitious bid to attract foreign capital and bolster its credentials for joining a major trans-Pacific trade agreement.

Under the new framework, goods produced in Hainan with at least 30 percent local value added will be allowed to enter the rest of China tariff-free, while foreign firms will gain expanded access to service sectors that remain tightly restricted on the mainland.

Officials hope the move will turn the Belgium-sized island into a new commercial gateway modeled loosely on Hong Kong.

The initiative is a cornerstone of Beijing’s campaign to demonstrate its readiness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the world’s largest and most demanding free-trade blocs.

Related TRT World - China’s trade surplus blows past $1T as export surge masks US slump

High standards of trade openness

The Hainan Free Trade Port is being promoted as a pilot zone to show China can meet high standards on trade openness, investment rules, and market access.

“China aims to build the Hainan Free Trade Port into an important gateway that leads the country’s opening-up into a new era,” state news agency Xinhua said in an editorial, adding that the project could inject momentum into global trade strained by rising protectionism.