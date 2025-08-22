INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Philippines and Australia set to seal defence pact as tensions with China grow
Security engagements between the two allies have deepened as they look to counter what they have described as China's increasingly aggressive activities in the South China Sea.
Philippines and Australia set to seal defence pact as tensions with China grow
Philippines Australia South China Sea / AP
August 22, 2025

The Philippines and Australia are working towards a new defence agreement to be signed next year, their defence ministers said on Friday, as both nations seek to step up military cooperation to deal with shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the enhanced defence cooperation pact will pave the way for more frequent joint military drills as well as in boosting combined operational capability and strengthening regional deterrence.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is in Manila for a ministerial meeting, said the agreement would also support the development of defence infrastructure in the Philippines, with projects planned at five locations, he did not provide details.

RelatedTRT Global - India, Philippines stage first joint drills in South China Sea as China launches counter-patrols

Security engagements between the two allies have deepened as they look to counter what they have described as China's increasingly aggressive activities in the South China Sea.

Ahead of Marles' visit, the Philippine military reported an increase in the presence of Chinese vessels around the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, coinciding with the ongoing joint drills between Canberra and Manila.

The 15-day exercise called ALON, a Filipino word for 'wave', began on August 15, and included a joint sail between the navies of the Philippines, Australia and Canada in the South China Sea, an area of flaring tensions following a collision between two Chinese vessels last week.

China's actions in the South China Sea "are a matter not only of concern but of condemnation," Teodoro said at a joint press conference with Marles, adding that they have widened China's "trust deficit".

Recommended

He said that while the Philippines could not control China's unilateral activities in the region, there was a need to build deterrence.

RelatedTRT Global - Philippines, US begin joint maritime drills after Chinese carrier group spotted

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

China claims the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual shipborne commerce, almost entirely as its own.

In 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, siding with the Philippines, which brought the case.

But China rejects the ruling, leading to a series of sea and air confrontations with the Philippines in the strategic waterway.

Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative