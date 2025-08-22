The Philippines and Australia are working towards a new defence agreement to be signed next year, their defence ministers said on Friday, as both nations seek to step up military cooperation to deal with shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said that the enhanced defence cooperation pact will pave the way for more frequent joint military drills as well as in boosting combined operational capability and strengthening regional deterrence.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is in Manila for a ministerial meeting, said the agreement would also support the development of defence infrastructure in the Philippines, with projects planned at five locations, he did not provide details.

Security engagements between the two allies have deepened as they look to counter what they have described as China's increasingly aggressive activities in the South China Sea.

Ahead of Marles' visit, the Philippine military reported an increase in the presence of Chinese vessels around the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, coinciding with the ongoing joint drills between Canberra and Manila.

The 15-day exercise called ALON, a Filipino word for 'wave', began on August 15, and included a joint sail between the navies of the Philippines, Australia and Canada in the South China Sea, an area of flaring tensions following a collision between two Chinese vessels last week.

China's actions in the South China Sea "are a matter not only of concern but of condemnation," Teodoro said at a joint press conference with Marles, adding that they have widened China's "trust deficit".