Harvard University has dismissed faculty leaders at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES), according to recently surfaced reports.

CMES Director, professor of Turkish Studies Cemal Kafadar, and associate director, history professor Rosie Bsheer, were forced to leave by Interim Dean of Social Science David Cutler, The Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper, said on Friday evening.

Kafadar is reportedly on leave for the 2024-2025 academic year, with global health professor Salmaan Keshavjee taking the helm as the centre's interim director.

Kafadar and Bsheer will remain in their faculty positions.

The CMES has faced mounting criticism from university affiliates, who accuse the centre of antisemitic programming and a lack of representation of Israeli perspectives.

In response, Harvard has taken steps to distance itself from programmes under scrutiny for alleged bias or criticism of Israel.

Trump's pressure

The controversy comes amid pressure from the Trump administration, which has urged universities to overhaul or shutter programmes it deems problematic.

Other institutions have already begun making changes in response to the demands.

Harvard's School of Public Health recently suspended its research partnership with Birzeit University in the West Bank after repeated calls to sever ties.