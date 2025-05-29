Türkiye considers the momentum achieved in Istanbul talks as a chance for lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, urging Russia and Ukraine not to miss the opportunity.

"We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. We see the momentum we have gained as an opportunity for lasting peace," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president voiced hope that the negotiations would resume in Istanbul.

"The statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov should not be taken lightly. It has further increased our hope for peace."

“Lavrov said Russia and Ukraine wanted a second round of talks to be held in Istanbul. This would allow the Istanbul peace process to start again,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister held a phone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Lavrov had earlier said that Russia proposed holding the second round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia’s offer.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday and is off to Ukraine.